Gossip Girl and Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress Blake Lively, who is pregnant with her fourth child, shared several photos of her baby bump on Instagram this weekend.

"Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out," Lively captioned the candid images of her relaxing at home and by the pool.

"Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a "No Kids Policy." You all make all the difference. Much love! Xxb."

The post has gotten nearly 7 million likes since Saturday.

Lively, 35, announced last week that she and her husband, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds, 45, are expecting again.

The couple married in September 2012 and have three daughters: James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.