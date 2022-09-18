Alan Alda shared a photo of him with his former co-star Mike Farrell celebrating a half-century milestone of their Korean War sicom, MASH.

"Mike Farrell and I today toasting the 50th anniversary of the show that changed our lives - and our brilliant pals who made it what it was. MASH was a great gift to us," Alda captioned the photo Saturday.

Alda, 86, and Farrell, 83, are seen smiling with wine glasses in their hands.

The actors played surgeons and tent-mates Hawkeye Pierce and B.J. Hunnicutt in the classic comedy, which ran 11 seasons from 1972 to 1983. Jamie Farr, Loretta Swit, Harry Morgan and William Christopher co-starred.

Approximately 125 million people watched the finale.