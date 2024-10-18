South Korean and New Zealand singer Rose is back with new solo music.

The K-pop star, a member of the girl group Blackpink, released a single and music video for the song "Apt." on Friday. The track is a collaboration with American singer-songwriter Bruno Mars

In the "Apt." video, Rose and Mars give off playful punk vibes as they perform on a pink set featuring a mic, amps and drum set.

"Apt." is the first song to debut from Rose's forthcoming debut solo album, Rosie.

"I have poured my blood and tears into this album. I cannot wait for you to listen to this little journey of mine," the singer previously told fans.

"Rosie - is the name I allow my friends and family to call me. With this album, I hope you all feel that much closer to me. And yes, it's a full length album," she confirmed.

Rosie is scheduled for release Dec. 6. The album is a follow-up to Rose's single album R, which features the songs "On the Ground" and "Gone."

Blackpink also consists of Jisoo, Jennie and Lisa. Lisa released the solo single "Moonlit Floor" on Oct. 4, while Jennie released the solo track "Mantra" Oct. 11.