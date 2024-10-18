The new Florida theme park Universal Epic Universe is slated to open on May 22.

"Universal Epic Universe offers different worlds for everyone," Universal announced on its website Thursday.

"Step through amazing portals transporting you to the excitement of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter -- Ministry of Magic, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, How to Train Your Dragon -- Isle of Berk, Dark Universe and Celestial Park. Five immersive worlds. One amazing theme park."

The park joins Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay as Universal attractions in Florida.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 22.