Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is coming to Disney+ in February.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Marvel superhero film will start streaming Feb. 1, Disney+ announced in a press release Wednesday.

Disney+ shared the news alongside new key art and a TV spot trailer for the movie.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be the 16th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to become available to stream in IMAX Enhanced on Disney+.

Proximity Media, Marvel Studios and Marvel Entertainment released Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast on all major podcast platforms Wednesday in anticipation of the film's streaming debut.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is written by Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole and directed by Coogler. The film is a sequel to the 2018 movie Black Panther and follows the leaders of Wakanda as they fight to protect their nation after the death of T'Challa ( Chadwick Boseman ), aka Black Panther.

Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Martin Freeman, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Angela Bassett star.

The film opened in theaters in November.