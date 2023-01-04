Stephen Amell will return in the final season of The Flash.

The 41-year-old actor will reprise Oliver Queen, aka Green Arrow, in the show's ninth and final season.

Amell previously played Queen in Arrow and earlier seasons of The Flash. He will return in Season 9, Episode 9, which will also feature David Ramsey, Keiynan Lonsdale and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

"As soon as our final season was announced, we knew we wanted Stephen to come back and reprise his iconic role as Oliver Queen," executive producer Eric Wallace said in a statement. "After all, it was Oliver who originally launched Barry Allen (played by Grant Gustin) on his heroic path. That's why everyone on Team Flash felt so strongly that it was important to create a full-circle moment with Oliver's return in the final season of The Flash. The result is an epic-yet-emotional episode we hope Arrowverse fans will enjoy."

"It's all to say 'thank you' to everyone watching and supporting our show throughout nine wonderful years. We absolutely cannot wait for everyone to see Grant and Stephen saving the world together again. And yes, there will be thrills, cheers and tears."

Danielle Panabaker , who played Caitlin Snow, aka Killer Frost, on The Flash, will direct the episode.

The Flash is based on the DC Comics character of the same name and is a spinoff of the CW series Arrow. The series follows Barry Allen (Gustin), aka the Flash, a crime scene investigator who gains superhuman speed.

Greg Berlanti, Eric Wallace and Sarah Schechter serve as executive producers.

Season 9 premieres Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.