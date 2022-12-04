Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the No. 1 movie in North America for a fourth weekend, earning an additional $17.6 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 is Violent Night with $13.3 million, followed by Strange World at No. 3 with $4.9 million, The Menu at No. 4 with $3.6 million and Devotion at No. 5 with $2.8 million.

Rounding out the top tier are I Heard the Bells at No. 6 with $1.8 million, Black Adam at No. 7 with $1.7 million, The Fabelmans at No. 8 with $1.3 million, Bones and All at No. 9 with $1.2 million and Ticket to Paradise at No. 10 with $850,000.

This weekend's Top 10 earned about $49 million, compared to last weekend's score of about $90 million in which Black Panther: Wakanda Forever brought in $45.9 million