AMC+ has canceled its sci-fi drama, Moonhaven, after one season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The show had been renewed in July for a second season, but the streaming service has since changed its plans.

AMC Networks CEO Christina Spade recently exited the company, which announced it is laying off 20 percent of its U.S. staff and implementing write-downs for up to $475 million as it restructures its business.

Peter Ocko was showrunner for the series about a utopian colony on the Moon where scientists tried to solve Earth's problems.

It stars Dominic Monaghan, Emma McDonald, Amara Karan, Ayelet Zurer, Joe Manganiello, Kadeem Hardison and Yazzmin Newell.