AMC+ has canceled its sci-fi drama, Moonhaven, after one season.
ADVERTISEMENT
The show had been renewed in July for a second season, but the streaming service has since changed its plans.
AMC Networks CEO Christina Spade recently exited the company, which announced it is laying off 20 percent of its U.S. staff and implementing write-downs for up to $475 million as it restructures its business.
Peter Ocko was showrunner for the series about a utopian colony on the Moon where scientists tried to solve Earth's problems.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.