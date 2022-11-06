The Dwayne Johnson superhero adventure Black Adam is the No. 1 movie in North America for a third weekend, earning an additional $18.5 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is One Piece Film: Red with $9.5 million, followed by Ticket to Paradise with $8.5 million, Smile at No. 4 with $4 million and Prey for the Devil at No. 5 with $3.9 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile at No. 6 with $3.4 million, The Banshees of Inisherin at No. 7, Till at No. 8 with $1.9 million, Halloween Ends at No. 9 with $1.4 million and Terrifier 2 at No. 10 with $1.2 million.

This weekend's Top 10 earned about $54.2 million, compared to last weekend's best performers which raked in about $63.6 million, including Black Adam with $27.7 million