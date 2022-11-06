Longtime Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor missed his band's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame because he is battling cancer.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Just over four years ago I was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer," Taylor, 61, said in a letter lead singer Simon Le Bon read aloud Saturday during the band's acceptance speech at the event at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

"Many families have experienced the slow burn of this disease and of course we are no different; so I speak from the perspective of a family man but with profound humility to the band, the greatest fans a group could have and this exceptional accolade."

Le Bon told the press backstage: "We love Andy dearly. I'm not gonna stand here and cry or anything, that would be inappropriate, but that's what I feel like."

Marvel movie icon Robert Downey Jr. introduced Le Bon, guitarist/bassist John Taylor, drummer Roger Taylor, keyboardist Nick Rhodes and current touring guitarist Dom Brown at the ceremony.