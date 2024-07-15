Sonja Flemming/CBS

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/15/2024



has revealed the 16 houseguests who will be competing on Season 26 this summer as well as an unprecedented power!The 16 brand new houseguests will be shown moving into the house on 's Season 26 two-night premiere event on Wednesday, July 17 at 9PM ET/PT and Thursday, July 18 at 9PM ET/PT on CBS.And for the first time ever, the 16 houseguests will have the power to vote a 17th houseguest into the house.The cast includes a former Marine, a former undercover police officer, a VIP cocktail server, a celebrity chef, a physical therapist, and a crochet business owner."This new group of Houseguests will experience an unforgettable summer with jaw-dropping surprises as "BB AI" takes over the house," CBS teased of the new season.Following the premiere of 's 26th season, the show will continue to air on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday nights at 9PM ET/PT.Thursday episodes will feature live evictions, and the series' Sunday night episodes will begin on July 21. Julie Chen Moonves will return as host, and Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers and Pluto TV viewers will be able to catch all the action on the Live Feeds.When the houseguests move in to the house, cameras, both inside and outside in the backyard, will document their every move at every turn.Each week, a houseguest or two will be voted out of the house, and the last houseguest remaining will win a large grand prize of $750,000.More details about the twists and turns of will be revealed soon.Last season, crowned Jag Bains , a truck company owner from Omak, WA, its Season 25 champion over runner-up Matt Klotz , a Deaflympics gold medalist from Louisiana, in a 5-2 jury vote during the show's two-hour finale in November 2023 on CBS.Click thelink below to view photos and descriptions of 's Season 26 houseguests and learn more about them before the season premieres on CBS this week!

