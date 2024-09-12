'Big Brother' recap: Makensy Manbeck makes history and wins Otev's Power of Veto
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 09/12/2024
Big Brother featured Makensy Manbeck making "Otev" history and winning the Power of Veto, forcing the Head of Household, Chelsie Baham, to name a replacement nominee during the Season 26 episode that aired Wednesday night on CBS.
Makensy, a 22-year-old construction project manager from Houston, TX, won the Power of Veto and began conspiring with Chelsie, a 27-year-old nonprofit director from Rancho Cucamonga, CA, on whom they could name the replacement nominee if she decided to use its golden power.
The Big Brother broadcast began on Day 53 after Chelsie had nominated Angela and Kimo for eviction, with Angela being her true target.
Chelsie explained that Angela was "playing a floater game" in the middle of two sides of the house and so getting Angela out would leave her in good standing with all of the other houseguests when she can't compete in the next Head of Household competition.
Kimo said he didn't feel safe sitting on the block at all, even though he was Chelsie's pawn.
And Angela insisted she had a lot of "fight" left in her but needed to rely on herself and hopefully win the Power of Veto competition.
Leah Peters hoped she or Quinn Martin could win the Veto and keep nominations the same, and Leah said she didn't trust anybody in the house except for Quinn.
"I'm not interested in using the Veto on Angela this week because my goal was to get here there, and she's there already," Leah explained to the Big Brother cameras.
"But I am concerned Quinn or I will be named a replacement nominee because our ally, Joseph, was just evicted and we both had power last week, which may let other people think that we're a threat."
Quinn then spoke to Makensy about how they'd be in trouble, along with Cam Sullivan-Brown, if they took Angela out. Angela was a shield for them, and Quinn said he didn't like the idea of Chelsie having an HoH reign in which she gets very little blood on her hands.
"I want Angela out just as much as everybody else, but right now, there are definitely bigger fish to fry!" Makensy agreed with Quinn. "Kimo is a bigger physical and mental threat, and he also always has [Rubina Bernabe] and [T'kor Clottey] attached to him."
Makensy also said Angela had been trying to get close to her and so she really didn't have to worry about Angela coming after her in the near future.
Makensy and Quinn hoped to keep nominations the same and kick Kimo out of the Big Brother house.
After Cam was shown talking about his tattoos with T'kor and Chelsie, it became time to pick players for the Power of Veto competition.
Chelsie hoped she wouldn't pick Rubina or T'kor to play in the PoV competition because they were really close with Kimo.
In addition to the HoH, Chelsie, and the two nominees -- Angela and Kimo -- the Big Brother players who were selected to play by random draw were Quinn, Makensy and Rubina.
Rubina confirmed that she'd want to take Kimo off the chopping block but she also wanted to stay on Chelsie's good favor and so this could be a tough decision for her.
For the Power of Veto competition, it was the iconic Otev competition with the slide, and Otev was disguised as a "trash talking panda."
The participating players were required to look amongst digital trash in a big dump for a previously-evicted Big Brother houseguest's name that would answer one of Otev's questions or descriptions.
The Big Brother players had to race to find the correct name, and the last person to climb to the top of the slides with the right answer would be eliminated. If a player answered incorrectly, he or she would also be out. The last person standing would win the golden Power of Veto.
For the first question, Otev asked to name the evicted houseguest who didn't play in the first HoH competition. Everyone except Makensy thought the correct answer was Tucker Des Lauriers.
In a wild turn of events, everyone except Makensy answered incorrectly in the first round when Cedric Hodges was the right answer, and so Makensy won the Power of Veto right away.
"This is a cast full of idiots!" Quinn vented.
And Chelsie agreed, "Otev was right! We are a bunch of dumbasses!"
Never in the history of Big Brother had someone won Otev in just one round.
Quinn, however, said Makensy's win would probably be great for him and he hoped she'd keep nomination the same. Angela, meanwhile, was determined to use her social skills to get herself off the block.
After the competition, Angela grew very paranoid that maybe Leah, Quinn, T'kor, Kimo and Rubina had solidified an alliance behind her back to keep Kimo around.
Angela explained how she was feeling to Chelsie and noted how they were both "screwed," but Chelsie noted how Angela had a history of coming up with stories that weren't true.
However, Angela got Chelsie thinking.
"If Quinn and Leah really are trying to team up with the trio, they would have the numbers and that would not be good for me!" Chelsie said, referring to the trio of Kimo, T'kor and Rubina.
Chelsie shared her fears with Makensy and pitched the idea of Makensy possibly using the Veto on Angela and taking a shot at Quinn or his closest ally Leah, who were smart players and could turn the house upside down.
Makensy then spoke to Quinn about how she was thinking of using the Veto yet she wasn't trying to backdoor anybody. Quinn was only given a short period of time to try to convince Chelsie not to name him the replacement nominee.
Quinn tried to sooth Chelsie's concerns and promised that he wasn't trying to do anything fancy or work with the trio. He knew attempting to save himself could make Leah a target, but he put himself first in the Big Brother game.
