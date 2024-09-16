The BET Hip Hop Awards will return in October.

BET announced in a press release Monday that this year's ceremony will take place Oct. 8 in Las Vegas and air at 8 p.m. EDT.

The move will mark the first BET Hip Hop Awards in Las Vegas; the awards show debuted in 2006 and was previously held at venues in Atlanta and Miami.

"From the groundbreaking performances of legends like Sammy Davis Jr. and Lena Horne, who shattered racial barriers, to today's leading and emerging artists, Las Vegas' vibrant energy reflects the innovation, soul, and storytelling that Black culture continuously contributes. BET is excited to bring 'BET Hip Hop Awards' to a city known for its electrifying atmosphere and rich history of awe-inspiring entertainment," BET president & CEO Scott Mills said.

"In 2023, BET paid homage to the legacy, impact, and evolution of hip hop during its golden anniversary, punctuating the year-long celebration with 'BET Hip Hop Awards,'" BET EVP of specials, music programming & music strategy Connie Orlando added. "This year, we will continue to honor the genre while pushing boundaries with fresh experiences, including an unforgettable night in Las Vegas. We're thrilled to continue to bring fans memorable performances and surprises that will make for another epic night of hip hop."

Orlando will oversee production of the event and executive produce with Jamal Noisette, SVP of specials & music programming.

Performers and nominations will be announced soon.

The BET Hip Hop Awards is an annual celebration paying homage to Black culture and highlighting the best in hip hop music.

