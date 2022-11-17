Bel-Air will return for a second season on Peacock in February.

The streaming service shared a teaser and premiere date for Season 2 of the drama series Thursday.

Bel-Air is a reimagining of the NBC sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which aired for six seasons from 1990 to 1996.

The reboot follows Will Smith (Jabari Banks), a teenager from West Philadelphia who is sent to live with his aunt, Vivian Banks (Cassandra Freeman), and uncle, Philip Banks (Adrian Holmes), in Bel-Air.

Jimmy Akingbola, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Simone Joy and Jordan L. Jones also star.

"In season two, the show will continue to find ways to push the envelope and feel refreshing and unique while also honoring the heart of the legacy series," writer, showrunner and executive producer Carla Banks Waddles said. "Last season was very much about the introduction to the Banks family world, and this season we get to go deeper with some of the themes we touched on -- What it truly means to be a family even when it's challenging. How do you rebuild trust within a family? How you find your own way, your individualism within a family?"

"We love that the Banks family is aspirational, but more important, they're accessible and grounded. The entire cast brings so much of themselves to this show -- talent and enthusiasm, but also a real respect, genuine love and thoughtfulness for these characters and their relationships," she added.

Season 2 will see Will (Banks) as a crossroads as a new figure comes into his life who challenges what he's learned in Bel-Air and competes for control of his influence. He juggles this while navigating his home life with the Banks family and trying to rebuild the trust that was broken at the end of the season.

Bel-Air Season 2 premieres Feb. 23 on Peacock.