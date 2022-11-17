Paramount Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film 80 for Brady.

80 for Brady is inspired by the true story of four senior friends (Tomlin, Fonda, Moreno and Field) who take a wild trip to Super Bowl LI to see Tom Brady.

Super Bowl LI took place in Houston in February 2017 and featured the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons. Brady was the quarterback for the Patriots at the time.

Brady and his former teammate Ron Gronkowski appear in the film, along with Food Network star Guy Fieri.