Celebrity couple Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine have another baby on the way.

Entertainment Tonight reported Tuesday that Prinsloo, 34, and Levine, 43, are expecting their third child together. People confirmed the news.

The Daily Mail shared photos Tuesday of Levine and Prinsloo out to lunch Saturday in Santa Barbara, Calif. Prinsloo showed her baby bump in a blue floral dress.

Prinsloo, a model, and Levine, a singer, married in July 2014. The couple have two daughters, Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4.

Prinsloo said in an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2019 that Levine wants five children. The model said at the time that she would be okay with "three or four" kids.

"I thought I wanted five, but now I think maybe three or four would be good," she said.

Prinsloo told ET in November 2021 that she was open to having more children.

"You know what, 'Never say never.' We want a big family, who knows, we're leaving it up to fate and just what happens. What will happen, will happen. So there's no limits to it," she said.

Prinsloo is known for her modeling work with Victoria's Secret, while Levine is the frontman for the pop rock band Maroon 5.