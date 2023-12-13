Nominations have been announced in the film categories for the Critics Choice Awards.

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) presents the awards show to honor the best in film and television.

The 29th annual ceremony will take place Jan. 14 in Los Angeles and air at 7 p.m. EST on The CW.

Barbie leads the film nominees with 18 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director for Greta Gerwig, Best Actress for Margot Robbie and Best Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling.

The film, inspired by the Mattel doll line, will compete for Best Picture with American Fiction, The Color Purple, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Past Lives, Poor Things and Saltburn.

Oppenheimer, a biopic written and directed by Christopher Nolan , and Poor Things, a new film from Yorgos Lanthimos and Tony McNamara, follow Barbie with 13 nominations each.

Killers of the Flower Moon, an epic true crime drama by Martin Scorsese, is up for 12 awards.

Chelsea Handler will host the Critics Choice Awards for the second consecutive year.

The Morning Show and Succession lead the TV nominees with six and five nominations, respectively.

The Critics Choice Awards film nominations include:

Best Picture

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

Saltburn

Best Director

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Alexander Payne, The Holdovers

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Actress

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Barbie also leads the film nominees at the Golden Globe Awards, with nine nominations.