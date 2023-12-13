The film, inspired by the Mattel doll line, will compete for Best Picture with American Fiction, The Color Purple, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Past Lives, Poor Things and Saltburn.
Oppenheimer, a biopic written and directed by Christopher Nolan, and Poor Things, a new film from Yorgos Lanthimos and Tony McNamara, follow Barbie with 13 nominations each.
Killers of the Flower Moon, an epic true crime drama by Martin Scorsese, is up for 12 awards.
Chelsea Handler will host the Critics Choice Awards for the second consecutive year.
The Morning Show and Succession lead the TV nominees with six and five nominations, respectively.
The Critics Choice Awards film nominations include:
