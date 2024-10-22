Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of Bad Sisters Season 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Tuesday featuring Sharon Horgan

Bad Sisters is an Irish comedy-drama based on the Belgian series clan. The show follows the Garvey sisters -- Eva (Horgan), Grace (Anne-Marie Duff), Ursula (Eva Birthistle), Bibi (Sarah Greene), and Becka (Eve Hewson) -- who plot to kill Grace's abusive husband John Paul (Claes Bang).

Season 2 opens two years after John Paul's "accidental death."

The Garvey sisters "may have moved on, but when past truths resurface, the ladies are thrust back into the spotlight, suspicions are at an all-time high, lies are told, secrets are revealed and the sisters are forced to work out who they can trust," an official synopsis reads.

Bad Sisters is executive produced by Horgan, Faye Dorn and Clelia Mountford, with Dearbhla Walsh as director and executive producer.

Season 2 will have a two-episode premiere Nov. 13 on Apple TV+.