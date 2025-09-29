Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, better known as Bad Bunny, is set to headline the Super Bowl LX halftime show in February.

The Puerto Rican singer and rapper will take the Levi's Stadium stage Feb. 8 in Santa Clara, Calif.

An Instagram clip promoting the concert shows Bad Bunny sitting atop a goal post on the beach.

"What I'm feeling goes beyond myself. It's for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown," he said of the upcoming performance, per CNN. "This is for my people, my culture and our history."

The news comes on the heels of his residency show in San Juan.

Bad Bunny's world tour is slated to begin in November.