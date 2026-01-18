Avatar: Fire and Ash is the No. 1 movie in North America for a fifth straight weekend, earning an additional $13.3 million in receipts between Friday and Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 is 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple with $13 million, followed by Zootopia 2 at No. 3 with $8.8 million, The Housemaid at No. 4 with $8.5 million and Marty Supreme at No. 5 with $5.5 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Primate at No. 6 with $5 million, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring at No. 7 with $3.5 million, Greenland 2 at No. 8 with $3.4 million, Anaconda at No. 9 with $3.2 million and The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants at No. 10 with $2.3 million.