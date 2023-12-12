Warner Bros. released a third trailer for Dune: Part 2 on Tuesday. The film opens in theaters March. 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer begins after Paul Atreides ( Timothee Chalamet ) and Chani ( Zendaya ) have been together for some time. They met at the end of Dune: Part 1 after Paul had been dreaming of her.

Paul comes from Atreides royalty and teams up with Chani's people, the Fremen, to battle the Harkonnens. The trailer highlights Austin Butler as Harkonnen villain Feyd-Rautha.

The trailer shows armies battle across the desert planet, big explosions and three giant sandworms emerge from the ground. Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, Lea Seydoux and Souheila Yacoub join returning Dune cast members Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgi¤rd and Charlotte Rampling.

Director Denis Villeneuve also returns. Villeneuve co-wrote the adaptations of Frank Herbert's sci-fi novel with Jon Spaihts.

Dune: Part 2 was originally schedule to open in November. The studio postponed it during the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists strike so that the cast is able to promote it.

In November, Dune: Part 2 moved again from March 15 to the first of the month.