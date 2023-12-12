Director Denis Villeneuve also returns. Villeneuve co-wrote the adaptations of Frank Herbert's sci-fi novel with Jon Spaihts.
Dune: Part 2 was originally schedule to open in November. The studio postponed it during the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists strike so that the cast is able to promote it.
In November, Dune: Part 2 moved again from March 15 to the first of the month.
