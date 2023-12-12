Focus Features announced Tuesday that Back to Black will open May 10 in the United States. The film is a biography of the late singer Amy Winehouse.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marisa Abela plays Winehouse in the film directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson. Matt Greenhalgh wrote the script.

The film focuses on Winehouse's early life and the recording of her breakthrough studio album, Back to Black. Focus says the film is told from Winehouse's perspective.

Jack O'Connell plays Blake Fielder-Civil, Winehouse's husband at the time. Universal Music Group, Sony Music Publishing and The Amy Winehouse Estate gave their support for the film.

Eddie Marsan plays Winehouse's father, Mitch. Lesley Manville also stars.

Back to Black debuted in 2006. Winehouse and Fielder-Civil divorced in 2009. Winehouse died in 2011 at age 27.

The film opens in April in international markets from Studio Canal.