Saturday Night Live started out the new year by announcing their next two upcoming hosts. The show, now in its 48th season, tapped two first-time hosts for its shows on Jan. 21 and 28.

On Jan. 21, Aubrey Plaza , who stars in Season 2 of the HBO series The White Lotus and in the movie Emily the Criminal will helm the show. The Golden Globe nominee will appear alongside musical guest Sam Smith , making this Smith's third appearance.

The Delaware-born actress, 38, is best known for her role as April Ludgate on the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation. Smith, the British singer who came out as non-binary in 2019, announced that they would go on tour in support of their new album, Gloria, in July. The tour opens at FTX Arena in Miami on July 25.

Creed III's Michael B. Jordan will host SNL on Jan. 28. The multiple award-winner directs, and stars as Adonis Creed in the third installment in the series that began as an extension of the Rocky film franchise in 2015. Tessa Thompson returns as Bianca and The Harder They Fall star Jonathan Major plays Creed's main adversary.

Jordan will be joined by rapper Lil Baby, also making his first appearance on the sketch variety show. The Atlanta-born rapper will be performing in support of his latest project It's Only Me, which went No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart when it was released in October.