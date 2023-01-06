Al Roker says it's "great to be back" on Today.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Today weather anchor, 68, returned to the show Friday following a two-month absence due to health issues.

"I have missed you guys so very much. You are my second family," he told his co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

"And it's just great to be back. And wearing pants," he jokingly added.

Roker later checked in with Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer.

"I really do feel good. I'm sure I'm going to collapse like a stone after it's over, because it's the first real work I've done," Roker said.

"It's been a journey," he added of his recovery. "We had a lot of bumps and rolls. Ended up having a seven-hour surgery to correct a lot of internal stuff."

Roker was initially hospitalized in mid-November for blood clots in his legs and lungs. He was released Nov. 24 on Thanksgiving and hospitalized again shortly after his release.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Roker returned home Dec. 8.

On Today, Roker discussed his health issues and how he also experienced internal bleeding.

"I lost half my blood. They were trying to figure out where it was," he said.

Roker said when he underwent surgery, his medical team discovered he had two bleeding ulcers. Doctors had to resection his colon, remove his gallbladder and redo his duodendum, part of the small intestine.

"I'm doing [physical therapy] almost every day, just to get some strength back, some core back. I'm a shriveled husk," Roker said, adding that he feels "great" today.