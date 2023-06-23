Ashanti, Bebe Rexha, Ja Rule and Jelly Roll have been booked to perform at the Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks show, which will air live on NBC and Peacock.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lainey Wilson and LL Cool J featuring DJ Z-Trip & The Roots are also set to take the stage at the New York City event.

The program will be co-hosted by Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge's Rutledge Wood and Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall.

"Every year this remarkable telecast manages to both inspire and awe audiences, lighting up the New York skyline with a fireworks display that's second to none," Jen Neal, executive vice president of live event and specials for NBCUniversal entertainment and streaming, said in a statement Thursday.

"It's this type of live programming event that unites us as a country and makes both our NBC and Peacock brands so unique."