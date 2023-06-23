Paramount+ has renewed its Australian drama, Last King of the Cross, for a second season.

Set in the early 2000s, the show about real-life nightclub owner John Ibrahim stars Tim Roth , Lincoln Younes, Callan Mulvey and Matt Nable.

Season 2 will include eight fresh episodes.

"After the outstanding success of Season 1, we are incredibly excited for Last King of The Cross to return for an electrifying second season," producer Mark Fennessy said in a statement Thursday.

"Bigger, bolder, and even more action-packed, we are eager to share the next chapter of this compelling story," he added. "With unforgettable characters, explosive action, and complex relationships, the second season goes above and beyond in fulfilling this commitment -- taking audiences on an exhilarating journey through a world that is sexy, dangerous, and deeply human."