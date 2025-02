Anora was the big winner at Saturday's Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., taking home the prizes for Best Feature, Best Director for Sean Baker and Best Lead Performance for Mikey Madison.

Kieran Culkin won for Best Supporting Performance for A Real Pain, which also earned Jesse Eisenberg the statuette for Best Screenplay.

Didi won the trophies for Best First Feature and Best First Screenplay for Sean Wang.

No Other Land was named Best Documentary and Flow was deemed Best International Film.

Shogun was voted Best Scripted Series, while Baby Reindeer co-stars Richard Gadd and Nava Mau earned the awards for Best Lead and Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series.

The cast of How to Die Alone was named the Best Ensemble in a New Scripted Series.

Saturday Night Live alum Aidy Bryant hosted the gala, which celebrates films and TV shows made for low budgets.

Films Anora and I Saw the TV Glow went into the evening with six nominations apiece.

TV epic Shogun was up for five prizes, while Baby Reindeer and English Teacher were up for four trophies each.