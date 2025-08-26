Annette Bening has joined the as-yet-untitled, Yellowstone spin-off that will see Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly reprise their roles as ranchers Rip and Beth Wheeler.

Paramount said Bening will play Beulah Jackson, head of a sprawling Texas ranch, in the show, which is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan

Chad Feehan -- whose credits include Lawmen: Bass Reeves, Rectify, Ray Donovan and Banshee -- has been named showrunner.

Yellowstone wrapped up last December after five seasons.

The contemporary western followed the Duttons, a powerful Montana ranching family, who sells their property back to the Broken Rock Indian Reservation for a symbolic price after 150 years rather than have developers carve it up or the government foreclose upon it due to exorbitant taxes.

The show ended with Beth, Rip and their adopted son Carter (Finn Little) setting off to start their own smaller ranch in search of a peaceful life.

Bening has starred in Apples Never Fall, Death on the Nile, Captain Marvel, American Beauty and The American President.