AMC has announced it ordered a third supernatural drama based on the late Anne Rice's novels.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Blind Side and Saving Mr. Banks director John Lee Hancock will be the showrunner for the series, which is set in the world of the Talamasca.

No casting has been announced yet.

The show will be the network's third to be inspired by Rice's work after Interview with the Vampire and The Mayfair Witches.

"The enthusiastic critical and fan reception to Interview and Mayfair is a great sign of what is yet to come in this immersive universe based on the works of Anne Rice," AMC Networks President of Entertainment and AMC Studios Dan McDermott said in a statement Tuesday.