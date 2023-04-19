ABC has renewed its legal drama Will Trent for a second season.

The adaptation of Karin Slaughter's book series takes place in Atlanta and follows the title character, an agent for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The show co-stars Ramon Rodri­guez, Erika Christensen, Iantha Richardson, Jake McLaughlin and Sonja Sohn.

"It's official!! Will Trent renewed for Season Two!!" Rodriguez wrote on Instagram Tuesday.

"Thank you to all the fans for your continued support of this special show! Thrilled and honored to continue to put on that three piece suit and thanks to our amazing cast, crew, writers, producers, directors and everyone involved for helping make this show what it is!! Thank you @karinslaughterauthor for creating this great book series. Betty... get ready!"