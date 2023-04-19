"It's official!! Will Trent renewed for Season Two!!" Rodriguez wrote on Instagram Tuesday.
"Thank you to all the fans for your continued support of this special show! Thrilled and honored to continue to put on that three piece suit and thanks to our amazing cast, crew, writers, producers, directors and everyone involved for helping make this show what it is!! Thank you @karinslaughterauthor for creating this great book series. Betty... get ready!"
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.