The four existing movies in the Indiana Jones franchise will be available on Disney+ starting May 31, ahead of the June 30 theatrical release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

The adventure series began with Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981).

Prequel Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom was released in 1984 and sequel Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade came out in 1989.

Another followup, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, opened in 2008.

"Adventure has a new home. All in one place," Disney+ teased in a 30-second montage of memorable moments from the movies. "Disney+ All of these and more streaming May 31."

The television series, The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones, will also be available to stream.

It starred Sean Patrick Flanery as the title character and ran 1992-96.