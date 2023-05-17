'Five Nights at Freddy's': Josh Hutcherson arrives in spooky teaser trailer
UPI News Service, 05/17/2023
Universal Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Five Nights at Freddy's.
The studio shared a teaser trailer for the supernatural horror film Tuesday featuring Josh Hutcherson.
Five Nights at Freddy's is based on the video game franchise of the same name. The most recent game in the main series, Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach, was released in 2021.
The film adaptation follows "a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy's won't be so easy to make it through."
The trailer shows Hutcherson arrive at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, an abandoned family entertainment center, where he discovers Freddy Fazbear and other creepy animatronic mascots that come to life.
