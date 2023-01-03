Al Roker will return to Today this week in the wake of his health issues.

Today said Tuesday that Roker, 68, will return to the show Friday following his hospitalizations.

Roker has been absent from Today since mid-November. The weather anchor was initially hospitalized for blood clots in his leg and lungs and released Nov. 24 on Thanksgiving. He was hospitalized again shortly after his release.

Roker returned home again Dec. 8.

The Today cast surprised Roker at home in mid-December.

"I just want to thank you all," he said at the time. "It's been a long, hard slog, and I've missed you all so very much."

Roker said in an Instagram post Dec. 26 that he was feeling grateful during the holidays.

"So grateful to have experienced another Christmas and to be with my family. We make assumptions and plans and they can be upended in an instant. You think you are grateful and show gratitude. And then, you realize, suddenly, that the depth of those words are so much deeper. I can never thank all of you who prayed for us enough," he wrote.

Roker previously appeared on Today via video, saying he was focused on his recovery.

"I'm doing physical therapy every day, occupational therapy. I've got to just get my strength back," he said. "I've got a number of issues, but I feel good. I feel strong. And every day I feel a little bit better."