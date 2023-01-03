E! News and The Real host Adrienne Bailon-Houghton said on Tuesday's edition of The Jennifer Hudson Show that it took six years to become a mother.

Bailon-Houghton, 39, and her husband, 51-year-old musician Israel Houghton , welcomed their first child, son Ever James, in August.

The baby was born via surrogate.

"For such a long time, it was a quiet journey that I had just with myself," Bailon-Houghton said, explaining she had gone through eight IVF cycles and multiple miscarriages.

"It was really hard and I didn't expect it to be so hard to have a child. Women don't really talk about fertility issues, but if you bring it up at a table, everybody's like: 'Girl, me too! What are you doing?' I didn't realize that until I was going through it myself."

Later in the show, Hudson talked with Lisa Ann Walter from the sitcom Abbott Elementary.

"People are loving it and are coming up personally... and say: 'I watch with my whole family. I watch with my kids or grandkids,'" she said.

"That means the world to us. That and teachers telling us how much they love the show and how it really affects what they go through."

Abbott Elementary returns with fresh episodes on Wednesday.