South Korean girl group Aespa is back with new music.

ADVERTISEMENT

The K-pop stars released a single and music video for the song "Better Things" on Friday.

The "Better Things" video shows the members of Aespa visit an ocean paradise as they sing about moving on from an ex who let them down.

"Better Things" marks the group's first English-language single.

Aespa consists of Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning. The group's most recent Korean EP, My World, was released in May.

Aespa is in the midst of its first world tour, Synk: Hyper Line, which kicked off Sunday in Los Angeles. The group will next perform Friday evening in Dallas.

The Synk: Hyper Line tour concludes Sept. 30 in Paris.

Aespa is known for the singles "Black Mamba," "Next Level," "Welcome to My World" featuring Naevis and "Spicy." The group made its debut in 2020.