Adele joined longtime friend James Corden for a final Carpool Karaoke. The "Go Easy on Me" star reversed the usual process by waking up Corden, with cymbals, at his Los Angeles home and taking him for a last ride while they sang together.

Corden is leaving his gig as host of The Late Late Show after eight years. He made the announcement a year ago, saying he never intended to do it forever.

Adele picked Corden up in a Range Rover. She asked Corden how he was feeling now that the show is ending.

"I'm excited and scared in equal measure," he said. "It's been a crazy eight years. In one sense it feels like it's gone like that," he said, snapping his fingers for emphasis, "and in another, it feels like I don't remember what life was without being here."

Despite Corden's initial fears about Adele's driving ('I'm not much of a driver,'" she admitted) and saying she always sings with her eyes closed, they got underway, starting with Adele's "Rollin' in the Deep."

The Carpool Karaoke segment has become one of the most popular among late-night audiences over the years, racking up millions of views. But Corden told Adele that in the beginning, everyone who he wanted to participate said no.

The producers finally got a yes from Mariah Carey, but she said she wouldn't sing in the segment.

But when they replayed a portion of the Carey interview, Corden coaxed her to sing and Carpool Karaoke took off from there, eventually attracting every major musician from Madonna to Bruno Mars to Migos to Sir Paul McCartney.

Corden said Stevie Wonder 's appearance on the show made it more appealing to other artists that included Adele , who last appeared on Carpool Karaoke in 2015.

She became visibly emotional when talking about how much Corden and his wife, Julia, supported her during her divorce and subsequent move to the United States. She now lives in Los Angeles with her partner, sports agent Rich Paul, and her son.

Adele referenced a 2020 vacation she took with Corden's family, saying her song, "I Drink Wine," was based on a conversation she and Corden had about their personal and professional challenges.

"You and Jules and the kids were so integral in looking after me," Adele said. She added that Corden revealed some personal struggles in the conversation, saying, "I felt so unsafe with you feeling unsafe because you've always been like that [support] since I was 21."

Adele and Corden also sang Barbra Sreisand's "Don't Rain on My Parade," though Adele said she "hates [expletive] musicals." They concluded the segment with Adele's "Hometown Glory."

While Corden said he will miss the staff members with whom he worked on The Late Late Show and living in Los Angeles, he noted he's sure "It was time to go home."

He and his family plan to return to the United Kingdom to live after the show's last episode airs.

The final Late Late Show with James Corden airs Thursday at 12:35 a.m. EDT.