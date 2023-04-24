Peacock released the teaser for the original film Shooting Stars on Monday. The film premieres June 2 on the streaming service.

Based on the book by LeBron James and Buzz Bissinger, Shooting Stars tells the story of James' high school basketball team in 2000. James and his real teammates appear discussing their high school games in a basketball gym.

Scenes from the film show newcomer Marquis "Mookie" Cook as James. A new coach (Dermot Mulroney) molds James and his friends Lil Dru (Caleb McLaughlin), Willie McGee (Avery S. Wills) and Sian Cotton (Khalil Everage) into a team with fifth teammate Romeo Travis (Sterling "Scoot" Henderson).

James' high school team became #1 in the country before James went on to the Olympics and his NBA career. Chris Robinson directs the Shooting Stars adaptation by writers Frank E. Flowers, Tony Rettenmaier and Juel Taylor.

Rettenmaier and Taylor also share story credits on James' Space Jam: A New Legacy. In addition to Space Jam, James also recently appeared in and produced this year's movie House Party, produced last year's Netflix film Hustle and executive produces the Disney+ series The Crossover.