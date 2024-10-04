An Abbott Elementary and Always Sunny in Philadelphia crossover episode is in the works.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sunny creator and star Rob McElhenney posted photos of members of the two casts in front of the school from Abbott on his Instagram and Instagram Stories Thursday.

Abbott creator and star Quinta Brunson later shared one of the photos of her, McElhenney and Charlie Day, with the caption, "Season 4 of Abbott Elementary gets real Sunny :) "

Tyler James Williams, William Stanford Davis and Danny DeVito will also be seen together in the episode, which will air in Abbott's upcoming fourth season on ABC.

Both comedies are set in contemporary Philadelphia and air on Disney-owned platforms.

Sunny -- which follows the owners of a bar -- aired its 16th season during the summer on FXX. It has been renewed for two more seasons.