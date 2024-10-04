Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter has quit his latest series, The Abandons, weeks before the Netflix western was scheduled to wrap filming.

EW.com, The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline reported Thursday that the showrunner's departure from the eight-episode drama was due to creative differences with the streaming service.

Director and executive producer Otto Bathurst, and co-executive producer Rob Askins are expected to finish the rest of the production in Calgary.

Neither Sutter nor Netflix have publicly commented on the situation.

Filming began in May on the show, which stars Lena Headey, Gillian Anderson and Nick Robinson.

Sutter was previously fired in 2019 from his Sons of Anarchy spinoff, Mayans M.C., following an FX network investigation into complaints from his colleagues that he created a toxic work environment.