'90 Day: The Last Resort' recap: Florian flips out, Rob and Sophie have breakthrough, Josh leaves again
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 01/21/2025
90 Day: The Last Resort featured Florian Sukaj having a meltdown, Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra experiencing a breakthrough, Josh Weinstein leaving Natalie Mordovtseva again, and Brandon Gibbs begging Julia Trubkina for sex during the Season 2 episode that aired Monday night on TLC.
Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort stars Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre, Gino and Jasmine, Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina, Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra, Josh Weinstein and Natalie Mordovtseva, and Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj.
The six couples have all reached a relationship breaking point and will spend three weeks at a desert resort in Arizona undergoing a rigorous relationship bootcamp designed to rebuild trust and connections.
At the resort, the couples will be shown working with therapists and counselors to navigate issues of jealousy, anger and intimacy through group therapy and untraditional approaches -- including hypnotherapy, pleasure mapping, sand tray therapy and off-grid excursions into the desert.
At the end of the retreat, each couple must decide if they want to stay together or call it quits on their relationship at the Final Recommitment Ceremony.
Brandon told Julia that she had the habit of dangling the bait and then not following through, but Julia insisted to her "horny little creature" of a husband that this time would be different.
TWO COUPLES UNDERGO UNIQUE THERAPY SESSION
Stacey and Florian joined Rob and Sophie for a special therapy session to work on their communication issues.
Clinical hypnotherapist and spiritual healer Sarah Malone instructed each couple to do some "sand tray therapy." They had to use little toys to build a picture and tell a story in the sand, representing the journey of their relationship as they saw it.
The activity required imagination and very little dialogue until the end. Sarah hoped the couples would be able to express what was going on inside of them, even if they weren't able to verbally explain their feelings and thoughts.
Florian thought the session was weird and strange because he wasn't used to playing pretend, but Rob loved the idea of painting a picture with toys because he said Sophie had the tendency to be "hypersensitive" to his concerns and complaints.
Rob created a scene in which Sophie's mother was more worried about a golden chest than her own daughter on Sophie's wedding day. Rob also said that Sophie's mother never viewed him as being worthy or good enough for her daughter.
"I am very hurt," Rob shared.
Sophie broke down into tears because her mother was an addict when she was growing up. Rob said Sophie's mother never raised Sophie to be a considerate and compassionate partner.
Rob suggested that Sophie's mother was selfish and that Sophie's childhood was toxic. He accused Sophie's mother of trying to ruin his life, even though she's clean now.
Sophie cried about how she didn't want her mother's addiction to affect her marriage but it clearly had. Sophie said she didn't know how to set boundaries or express her emotions in a healthy way because of how she was raised.
Rob said he enjoyed talking about this without it turning into a fight, and Sophie -- who had blamed Rob for most of their problems up to this point -- acknowledged that she needed to do more "inner work" in order to be happy.
When it was Stacey and Florian's turn, Stacey shared how there was a lot of tension and conflict with Darcey, who allegedly called Florian in the middle of the night.
Stacey said Darcey and Florian had a strong bond in which they went out together all the time and she felt like "the odd man out" in her own marriage.
"She's married. She has her own life. But she recently told Florian, 'You're better off single,' basically," Stacey announced.
Rob wondered if Darcey was interested in Florian or just wanted him for himself as a party buddy.
Stacey cried and said the situation was "a lot" for her, and the therapists recommended family therapy.
Stacey got really emotional during the exercise and teased that if Darcey showed up, everyone "better get ready for Hurricane Darcey."
PARTY IN THE HONEYMOON SUITE
Jasmine was the first person to arrive in the honeymoon suite, and Jasmine gave Brandon and Julia some tips on how to spark intimacy.
Jasmine advised Brandon to touch and flirt with Julia in order to turn her on. In the process of explaining that, Jasmine touched Julia on her back and gave her a little kiss, which clearly drove Brandon crazy.
"Jasmine is going to get some and I'm not?!" Brandon playfully lamented.
Brandon explained how his sex drive was high and he felt frustrated, and Jasmine said she could totally relate to him.
Brandon asked Julia what she wanted from him, and Jasmine said she wished Gino would talk to her like that.
Jasmine pretended to slap Julia in the face, and she asked Julia "to be a Jasmine" and "not a Gino" in the sex department.
In order to satisfy Julia, Brandon danced in his robe for her and did a little striptease.
Julia had a blast and appeared thrilled, and Jasmine said it was "sweet" how hard Brandon was trying to impress his wife and spark a physical connection.
GINO CHOOSES NOT TO ATTEND THE PARTY
Gino, meanwhile, said he didn't feel like he could be himself around Jasmine, whom he said acted fun sometimes and like "the devil" other times.
Gino decided not to go to the party in order to avoid another fight with Jasmine.
"I told her that I need consecutive days in a row when things are good between us. One day is not enough, and Jasmine is not getting that. The fact Jasmine is not listening to me is frustrating and disrespectful," Gino vented to the cameras.
FLORIAN HAS A MELTDOWN
Florian was upset because he didn't feel like he was invited to Julia and Brandon's party.
While Brandon and Julia had shouted an open invitation to everyone, according to Stacey, Florian said he wanted a more personal invitation.
Florian -- while sitting in a hot tub with Stacey, Gino and Biniyam -- called Brandon and Julia "disrespectful," and he started swearing.
Julia came outside to gather up the cast to join her in the honeymoon suite, but Florian wasn't having it.
"I think it's too f-cking late," Florian complained, adding how Julia and Brandon should've invited him before.
Stacey told Julia that once Florian calmed down, they'd join the party. But Florian was against the idea and still felt left out. He thought the invitation was "half-assed."
Stacey, however, was under the impression everyone was invited to the party.
Julia thought Florian was just trying to start drama so people would pay attention to him, and Stacey accused Florian of ruining the night for her. Stacey told Florian that he had embarrassed her and he needed to break this anger streak as soon as possible.
"I don't want to be miserable for the rest of my life," Stacey vented in a confessional.
Florian, meanwhile, kept ranting about how he hated "people disrespect."
Gino and Biniyam eventually joined the party, and Jasmine complained about how her husband was there to connect with everyone except for her.
Because Stacey and Jasmine were friends, Jasmine went outside and asked Stacey to join the party. She thought Florian was a very rude and mean person, and that Stacey deserved better.
Jasmine put Florian in his place for acting immature and she announced how everyone had been invited to the party. She thought Florian was acting childish, like he was President of the resort and needed a special letter to be invited to a party.
"He wants to be treated like king of the world. He's not!" Jasmine complained in a confessional.
After Jasmine told Florian that he was disrespectful and Stacey deserved a better man, Florian snapped at Jasmine, "Shut the f-ck up. Shut your f-cking mouth... Chihuahua, you want a treat?!"
Stacey thought Florian was acting ridiculous, and she threatened to leave her husband if he kept acting like that. She said she couldn't keep apologizing for Florian's behavior.
NATALIE DISCOVERS JOSH THINKS SHE'S CRAZY
Josh left the resort again and allegedly wouldn't answer Natalie's phone calls after their fight during a sex therapy session.
Natalie thought she was asking Josh for the bare minimum, to be a bigger part of his life after three years, but she didn't think he wanted a future with her.
When Natalie showed up to the party, she explained to the group how Josh didn't want to bring her home and introduce her to his family after three years together.
Natalie said if Josh wasn't serious, he should just move on.
Brandon shared how Josh had said he wanted more stability in his life, suggesting that Natalie was "all over the place." The others agreed that Josh thought Natalie was unpredictable and crazy.
Natalie discovered that Josh had told the cast members different things, blaming her for the demise of their relationship.
Julia, for instance, claimed Josh was scared of Natalie stealing his business and money.