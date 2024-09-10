'90 Day Fiance: The Other Way' recap: Shekinah gives Sarper ultimatum, Meitalia confronts James, and Statler panics
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 09/10/2024
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way featured Shekinah taking Sarper back but demanding change, Meitalia confronting James about his lack of desire to have a child, and Statler having a panic attack with Dempsey during the Season 6 episode that aired Monday night on TLC.
ADVERTISEMENT
The four new couples starring on90 Day Fiance: The Other Way are Josh from South Carolina and Lily from China, James from Maine and Meitalia from Indonesia, Corona from Pennsylvania and Ingi from Iceland, and Joanne from New York and Sean from Ireland.
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way follows six couples who fell in love with partners from foreign lands deciding to move abroad to live with them.
"One couple is packed and ready to start their van life together traveling through Europe; financial differences and family rifts are on full display, while secret marriages and troublesome pasts come into play," TLC teased of the currently-airing season.
The new season has featured Americans moving to China, Iceland, Ireland, Turkey, Indonesia, and England.
Below is what happened on Episode 11 of90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's sixth season.
DEMPSEY and STATLER
Dempsey and Statler had just argued about Dempsey's secret pot of money, but Dempsey wanted her partner to trust her and not be suspicious of her financial activity.
Statler was apparently worried Dempsey was setting herself up for a great escape, but Dempsey assured her that wasn't the case.
And to prove her love and care, Dempsey surprised Statler with her first bee-keeping experience.
"Dempsey coming up with this idea makes me feel like she actually does care and maybe I shouldn't have been so harsh on her," Statler told the cameras.
Statler gushed about her love for bees and appeared to really enjoy the lesson. Statler felt calm and at peace, and she thanked Dempsey for accepting her for who she is.
"It's cute that you get me," Statler told Dempsey. "It was the best day ever! It was un-bee-lievable."
The fun day appeared to turn into an intimate evening for the couple.
The next day, Statler and Dempsey took the ferry from England into France. Statler hated boats, so she was very anxious about this trip.
Dempsey was very excited about the excursion, but Statler started feeling sick right when they boarded the ferry. The ride was going to be almost two hours, and so Statler was freaked out about getting seasick.
"I can't do this. This is too much," Statler complained. "When the anxiety hits, I'm in zero control of it... Do I want to be having this reaction? Absolutely not."
Statler could tell Dempsey didn't know how to handle her panic attack, and that was upsetting to her.
ADVERTISEMENT
Dempsey admitted that she had to put her excitement aside to comfort Statler, which made her pissed off and annoyed. The pair then began bickering, and Dempsey said Statler wasn't being nice to her.
Statler owned the fact she was "irritable" because she was feeling panicked, but Dempsey complained that Statler had been rude to her.
SARPER and SHEKINAH
Shekinah had been staying in a hotel for two nights. She couldn't believe that wanting a vanity had turned into something so big.
"He needs to control his anger and let go of his need for control," Shekinah said in a confessional. "But I do still love him and I'm not going to walk away from this relationship without talking to him one more time."
Shekinah therefore met up with Sarper and was feeling "anxiety" about seeing her boyfriend again.
Shekinah said if Sarper didn't treat this experience as a big learning opportunity, she wasn't sure how their relationship was going to continue. Shekinah told the cameras that Sarper needed to speak to her "with the right attitude" and also say all of the right things.
When the pair reunited, Shekinah asked Sarper if he had anything to say other than making small talk.
Sarper claimed that he couldn't sleep and was overthinking nonstop about what happened, but Shekinah said she didn't care and certainly didn't feel sorry for his post-argument "ailments."
"Feel sorry that you did what you did. You ripped my hair extension out of my head! Have you even asked me if my head is okay?" Shekinah asked Sarper.
Shekinah admitted her feelings toward Sarper could change overnight if he continued treating her like that.
Sarper explained how Shekinah's vanity request was "overwhelming" for him because he was in the middle of K-1 plans and telling his family about their relationship. Sarper also said he was trying to make her happy.
"You're a grown man. You need to know that you don't make a woman happy by lashing out in anger," Shekinah complained.
"I just feel so stupid being here, and I feel like I made a mistake. I feel like my family and friends were right. I thought you were going to show something different."
ADVERTISEMENT
Sarper said Shekinah couldn't throw one year away and he loved her, but Shekinah pointed out how love was not enough and he needed to show her more.
Shekinah admitted she had dated a perfect man who served her but he had a bad temper and would lash out at her, push her, restrain her, "torment" her, and "frighten" her.
Sarper never really let Shekinah talk about her past, and so this was an eye-opening conversation for him. He didn't realize she had been through so much and wouldn't want to relive any of that abuse.
Sarper acknowledged he had overreacted, and Shekinah's story brought him to tears.
Hearing about Shekinah's past trauma made him regretful, and Shekinah reiterated how he had really hurt her.
Shekinah decided to give Sarper another chance, but she wanted him to hold himself accountable in their relationship. Shekinah explained how "unconditional love" does not mean "unconditional tolerance" and that she really wanted to see him change.
Shekinah therefore asked Sarper to see a therapist because she said she'd never want her own kids to be so disrespected by someone.
Sarper agreed to go to therapy, and Shekinah said she wasn't going to return to his house until he could convince her that he was a better man.
MEITALIA and JAMES
Meitalia was shown giving James a coin massage, but he admitted it hurt and didn't feel comforting or soothing.
Meitalia explained how this would increase blood circulation and remove toxins in his body, but James joked about how the massage was "an Indonesian torture device" and he was left scratched and scarred.
ADVERTISEMENT
Meitalia then took her nephews to the park to play while she enjoyed a cocktail with his sister Dicee.
Meitalia shared with her sister how James had mentioned before that he didn't want to have kids. Meitalia said she felt "heartbroken" because not only did she want kids, but James had talked to her friend Adele about this first.
Dicee advised her sister to confront James about the situation calmly and just share her frustrations.
"I need to know why he doesn't want a kid, because I want to be a mom so bad. I just hope his answer doesn't break my heart or our relationship," Meitalia told the cameras.
The couple then went searching for treasure on the beach together, and Meitalia brought up what Adele had told her about James not wanting to have a kid.
Meitalia asked James why he had told her that, and James admitted he was upset about the information spill. James said he wasn't prepared to have that type of conversation, but Meitalia asked him to sit and talk to her about it.
Meitalia attempted to remain calm so that she could get real answers out of James.
"You don't want to have a kid, period?" she asked.
"I haven't completely made my mind up about it, but I'm leaning in that direction for sure," James shared, adding how he thought the world is "a toxic place" to raise a child.
"But I know you'd be a wonderful mother... and I do love kids and hanging out with them and spending time with them."
But James said he couldn't give a child a great life at that moment and he wasn't even convinced he could take care of Meitalia, who thought having a kid would make their relationship stronger.
Meitalia started crying, but James said he loved her deeper than words.
ADVERTISEMENT
James asked Meitalia if she'd stay with him if he didn't want to have a kid, and she started to sob because she had been thinking it would be beautiful to have a little one running around their house.
James asked Meitalia if they could just settle down first, which would allow him to think about things down the road. Meitalia told the cameras she'd still love James no matter what but she didn't want to wait around forever for a yes or no.
JOANNE and SEAN
Sean had rented a house out in the country so he and Joanne would have plenty of space and the kids, Joey and Jesse, could have their own rooms.
Sean was hoping to get along with Joanne's sons, and so he took them outside for a game of soccer.
"We'll have a bit of fun and I think that's an easy way to get to know them, playing a little ball," Sean explained.
Joey and Jesse hadn't met Sean in three years, and so Joey expressed how he was happy to spend some time with him.
"You seem pretty genuine. My mom deserves the best," Joey told Sean.
Sean insisted that he wanted to be a part of their lives and they won't wait another three years for their next gathering.
Sean, however, felt like he was lying to them. A part of Sean just wanted to blurt out, "Hey, I married your mom!"