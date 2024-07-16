But Kobe lamented about how he was going to disappoint Emily's parents, David and Lisa Bieberly, with the baby news considering he had promised them that he wouldn't get Emily pregnant again -- for the third time -- until they were living in a place of their own with financial stability.
Well, Kobe ended up following through on his promise, because he and Emily are officially homeowners, In Touch Weekly reported.
Emily and Kobe purchased their first property together in Salina, Kansas, in November 2023, according to public records obtained by the magazine.
Emily reportedly took out a $249,200 loan for a five-bedroom, three-bathroom house on November 20, 2023.
The house's sale price is listed as $311,500.
Emily and Kobe's new residence reportedly boasts 1,510-square feet, an updated kitchen, and a basement.
Emily's parents had actually been hoping Emily and Kobe would move out prior to the arrival of Baby No. 2, but that didn't turn out to be the case.
Emily and Kobe began starring on the90 Day Fiance franchise in Spring 2022.
On 90 Day Fiance's ninth season, Kobe, a Cameroon native, was shown moving from China to Emily's hometown in Kansas. At the time, Emily and Kobe were already parents of a young son, Koban, and Emily was living with her parents.
Once Kobe arrived, he moved in with Emily and her parents. Emily's parents were understanding of the situation considering Kobe was not legally allowed to work in the United States yet.
However, Emily and Kobe found out they were expecting their second child together before the 90 days on Kobe's K-1 visa expired.
Emily attempted to keep her pregnancy a secret for a while. But after Emily wed Kobe in 2022, she eventually spilled the beans about Baby No. 2 to her parents, who were surprised and a bit upset with the couple.
Less than one year after exchanging vows, Emily and Kobe welcomed their second baby, a daughter named Scarlett, in October 2021.
Emily then publicly revealed in November 2023 that she and Kobe were expecting their third child together. The pair welcomed another son, Atem, in March 2024.
"Kobe and I are so excited to share we welcomed a beautiful healthy baby boy to our family!" Emily wrote on Instagram at the time.
"Our hearts are overflowing with love watching Koban and Scarlett love on their new baby brother Atem," she continued.
"He's the perfect addition to our family and we are so excited for this new journey as a family of five! Welcome to the #90DayFiance fam, Atem."
Emily's parents continued supporting the lovebirds, and the Season 8 premiere of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, which aired on March 17, featured Emily and Kobe still living in her parents' Kansas house.
Kobe had received his work permit, and so he was making money while Emily stayed at home with the kids. The pair claimed they were saving money in order to eventually move out and get a place of their own.
Kobe briefly considered moving his family to Africa during the show's July 7 episode.
"It's easier with the money we have saved. We can even rent, we can even build, if we want to build a house," Kobe shared.
"We can equally do that with the amount of money we have saved already. It's just that, okay, in America, life is expensive. Like having a house, with the money we have, it's not going to equate to anything."
Emily was shocked by the idea and told her husband that wasn't going to happen.