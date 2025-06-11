The 79th annual Cannes Film Festival will take place May 12-23, 2026, in Cannes, France, festival organizers announced.

The prestigious film festival's official Instagram account announced the dates of its 2026 edition on social media Tuesday.

"We already know the dates for #Cannes2026," the post said. "SAVE THE DATE: the Festival de Cannes will be back for its 79th edition from May 12 to 23, 2026!"

The 78th Cannes Film Festival took place May 13-14, 2025. The festival's top prize, the Palme d'Or, went to Jafar Panahi for his film, Un Simple Accident.

Joachim Trier's Sentimental Value was awarded the Grand Prix, while Kleber Mendonca Filho won the Best Director award for The Secret Agent and Wagner Moura was tapped as Best Actor for the same film. Nadia Melliti received the Best Actress award for La Petite Derniere.