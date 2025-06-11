South Korean singer and rapper Bibi performed Tuesday in New York City as part of her first world tour.

The venture is in support of her new album, Eve: Romance, which dropped May 14.

The K-pop star took the stage Tuesday at Radio City Music Hall after kicking off the North American leg of her tour June 3 in Chicago.

Bibi has seven stops remaining before wrapping June 26 in Seattle.

She wore a ruffled skirt with an argyle vest over a pale blue button-down shirt for her performance in New York.

During one song, she sat at a book-covered desk, with other performers behind her.

She released Lowlife Princess: Noir in 2022.