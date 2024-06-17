Zhang Yimou to direct 'Three-Body Problem' film adaptation
UPI News Service, 06/17/2024
Famed Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou will direct a film adaptation of The Three-Body Problem.
Wang Changtian, CEO of China's Enlight Media, announced the news at the Shanghai International Film Festival over the weekend, Deadline reported Monday.
The Three-Body Problem is the first novel in the Remembrance of Earth's Past sci-fi trilogy by Liu Cixin.
The book was previously adapted as Three-Body, a Chinese series released in 2023, and 3 Body Problem, an English-language series that debuted on Netflix in March. The Netflix adaptation hails from Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss and was renewed for Season 2 in May.
Zhang's adaptation is in the early stages of development.
"We hope that director Zhang Yimou can grasp the essence of the Three-Body Problem novel and make some breakthroughs and innovations, and gain something in the international market," Wang said Sunday at the festival, according to Variety.
Zhang is an Oscar-nominated director who is a key figure in China's Fifth Generation of filmmakers.
His credits include Raise the Red Lantern, Hero, House of Flying Daggers and The Great Wall starring Matt Damon.
