Famed Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou will direct a film adaptation of The Three-Body Problem.

Wang Changtian, CEO of China's Enlight Media, announced the news at the Shanghai International Film Festival over the weekend, Deadline reported Monday.

The Three-Body Problem is the first novel in the Remembrance of Earth's Past sci-fi trilogy by Liu Cixin.

The book was previously adapted as Three-Body, a Chinese series released in 2023, and 3 Body Problem, an English-language series that debuted on Netflix in March. The Netflix adaptation hails from Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss and was renewed for Season 2 in May.

Zhang's adaptation is in the early stages of development.

"We hope that director Zhang Yimou can grasp the essence of the Three-Body Problem novel and make some breakthroughs and innovations, and gain something in the international market," Wang said Sunday at the festival, according to Variety.

Zhang is an Oscar-nominated director who is a key figure in China's Fifth Generation of filmmakers.

His credits include Raise the Red Lantern, Hero, House of Flying Daggers and The Great Wall starring Matt Damon.