Netflix is teasing Zero Day, a limited series starring Robert De Niro as a former U.S. president tasked with investigating a deadly cyber attack that left 3,402 people dead.

The trailer shows clips of the chaos caused on the day of the attack, known as "Zero Day."

"Absolute nationwide terror," a reporter's voice says.

"Computer systems completely hijacked," another reporter adds, while in-film news footage shows a car on fire.

"Every phone in America displayed the same haunting message," another voice says.

A phone screen shows the words: "This will happen again."

President Evelyn Mitchell, portrayed by Angela Bassett, tasks De Niro's George Mullen with helming the Zero Day Commission, "hunting down anyone who aided and abetted this horrific attack."

"You're just gonna grab people off the streets without warrants?" Mullen asks.

"Actually, you are," Mitchell responds.

The preview shows Mullen come under fire for the "affront to civil liberties" as he attempts to prevent further cyber warfare.

"Mullen's unwavering search for the truth forces him to confront his own dark secrets while risking all he holds dear," an official synopsis says.

The series also stars Jesse Plemons, Lizzy Caplan, Connie Britton, Joan Allen, Matthew Modine, Bill Camp, Dan Stevens, McKinley Belcher III, Gaby Hoffmann, Clark Gregg and Mark Ivanir.

Zero Day begins streaming on Feb. 20.