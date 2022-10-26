Zedd and Maren Morris performed their single "Make You Say" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday.

Morris, who was wearing a long black sparkly blazer, sang "Go ahead, walk away. You're gonna miss the way I used to make you say. Oh, my god, night and day. You're gonna miss the way I used to make you say." Zedd, who was wearing a black and white floral shirt, accompanied her on the drums.

The single, which dropped in August, is the second collaboration for the pair. In 2018, Zedd and Morris recorded the hit "The Middle."

Morris released Humble Quest, her third studio album, in March. She is currently on tour in support of the album.

Zedd recently performed shows in honor of the 10th anniversary of his first album, Clarity, and said he has a new album coming.