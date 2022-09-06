Actress Zazie Beetz has been tapped to star in director Steven Soderbergh's upcoming HBO Max limited series Full Circle, it was reported Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Variety, Beetz has joined the upcoming series, which was first ordered by HBO Max back in August 2021.

Details on the show's plot are being kept to a minimum, but an official synopsis obtained by Variety said, "An investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present-day New York City."

Also being kept highly under wraps are details of Beetz's character, although Deadline has reported that she will be playing an agent from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

All six episodes of Full Circle will be directed by Soderbergh, who will also serve as executive producer.

The acclaimed filmmaker is known for helming projects such as Contagion, Magic Mike, Logan Lucky and the Ocean's series.

His film debut in 1989 with Sex, Lies, and Videotape won Soderbergh the Palme d'Or at that year's Cannes Film Festival, making him the youngest solo director to ever win the prize at just 26.

He is also well-known for his legal drama Erin Brockovich, based on the true story of the Pacific Gas & Electric Company in California.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Alongside Soderbergh on Full Circle will be Ed Solomon, who will serve as writer and executive producer. Casey Silver will also serve as an executive producer.

The trio previously worked together on the film No Sudden Move, also an HBO Max title.

"Even by Ed's standards this is a complex narrative that manages to be both kaleidoscopic and intimate," Soderbergh told Variety at the time of the show's announcement. "Our task now is to assemble a great cast and make sure we execute at the level the scripts deserve."

The German-born Beetz has shot to fame in recent years for her starring role as Van on FX's hit comedy-drama Atlanta, alongside the likes of Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry and Lakeith Stanfield.

The series has received critical acclaim throughout its run, and earned Beetz an Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actress in 2018.

Beyond this, she has appeared in a number of films, including the recent Brad Pitt action-comedy Bullet Train, which has grossed nearly $200 million at the worldwide box office.

Beetz is also well recognized for her role in a pair of superhero films: 2019's Joker and 2018's Deadpool 2.

She will next star in the film Shelter, which is currently in pre-production.

A release date for Full Circle has not been announced.