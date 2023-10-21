Star Trek and American Horror Story alum Zachary Quinto is set to star in a new NBC medical drama called Dr. Wolf.

"Inspired by Oliver Sacks' extraordinary life and work, Dr. Wolf follows revolutionary, larger-than-life neurologist Oliver Wolf ( Zachary Quinto ) and his team of interns as they explore the last great frontier -- the human mind -- while also grappling with their own relationships and mental health," the network said in a press release Friday.

The cast will also include Tamberla Perry, Ashleigh LaThrop, Alexander MacNicoll, Aury Krebs, Spence Moore II and Teddy Sears.

The show is based on Sacks' books The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat and An Anthropologist on Mars.

It is unclear when the show will go into production since the ongoing Screen Actors Guild strike has shut down most films and TV projects since July.