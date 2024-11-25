Zach Bryan, Taylor Swift among top Billboard Music Awards nominees
UPI News Service, 11/25/2024
Michelle Buteau will host the Billboard Music Awards, which premieres Dec. 12.
"Music is just one of those magical devices that can bring people together no matter what walk of life they're from. And that's what makes the Billboard Music Awards so special," said Buteau, a Women in Film honoree, in a press release. "These amazing, chart topping artists deserve to be celebrated and that's exactly what we're going to do!"
Swift was the winner last year, and she and Drake are tied with 39 lifetime wins.
Carpenter is among the musicians who could receive their first awards at the upcoming ceremony. Teddy Swims, Tyler, Benson Boone, Shaboozey, Tommy Richman, Falling in Reverse, Forest Frank, Junior H, ENHYPEN, Muni Long, The Red Clay Strays and Chappell Roan could also take home their first wins.
"The BBMAs will celebrate music's greatest achievements and entertain fans with exclusive original performances created by the world's biggest chart-topping artists, artist interviews, and award celebrations taking place from global locations and in the midst of sold-out tours," an official description said.
The performances will air on Fox, Paramount+ and Amazon Fire TV at 8 p.m. EST.
Check out the nominations below.
